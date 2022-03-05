Democracy flourishing in UP; PM Modi replaced 'politics of polarization' with 'politics of performance': Amit Shah

As campaigning for the seventh and the final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that democracy is flourishing for the first time in Uttar Pradesh since the time BJP came to power in the state.

The Home Minister added that PM Modi has replaced 'politics of polarization and class' with 'politics of performance'.

His remarks came at a press conference that he jointly addressed with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking here today, Shah said, "The way PM Modi has replaced politics of polarization and class with politics of performance has not just defined the BJP, but the entire nation's politics for the future."

Stating that PM Modi is himself an MP from Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "When PM Modi's roadshow took place in Kashi, then you all witnessed how the public welcomed their beloved leader who works for them. This is a historical example we have seen in the country's democracy during the election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh."

"For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, democracy is seen flourishing till the grassroots. Today, we are seeing democracy flourishing for the first time in Uttar Pradesh by freeing it from casteism, dynastic politics, politics of appeasement," he said.

Former BJP chief further claimed that the BJP government in Uttarakhand has run for five years in Uttarakhand without a single corruption allegation.

He said, "The BJP government has run for five years in Uttarakhand without a single corruption allegation. The achievement of One Rank-One Pension has reached the doorsteps of retired soldiers of Uttarakhand."

While Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to witness the last phase of the seven-phased Assembly polls, voting for the same has already concluded in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

