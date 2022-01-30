Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that democracy survives on rule of law and not the rule of an 'individual'.

"Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual. I hope she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) looks into it. She is mandated by the constitution to sit for a dialogue with Governor", stated West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar's remarks came after paying his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary.

According to the Governor, in Bengal, democracy needs to be saved from violence. He also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never performed her constitutional duty to furnish information about the state to him.

"I have appealed to CM Mamata Banerjee that democracy survives on dialogue. We have to ensure to save democracy from violence...The constitutional duty of CM is to give information to the Governor, but it has not been performed ever since I became Governor", the Governor added.

The Governor had on Thursday sought information from the West Bengal CM on July 26 Pegasus notification, Pandemic Purchase Enquiry, Bengal Global Business Summit, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), MAA Canteen and State Finance Commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

