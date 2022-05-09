Demolition drive: Protest begins at Shaheen Bagh, AAP MLA on spot

New Delhi, May 9 Protests are underway against the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the spot and was seen speaking to the officials. "Where is encroachment? I have myself removed all the encroachments 2-3 days back," MLA Khan said.

Protestors staging a 'dharna' and blocking JCB bulldozer are being removed by police.

A large number of police and para military force personnel could be seen guarding the area as the situation remains tense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor