Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces abdication live on TV

Copenhagen, Jan 1 Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who has been on the throne for 52 years, on Sunday announced her abdication in a New Year TV address.

She will abdicate on January 14 and be succeeded by her son, Crown Prince Frederik, she announced, the BBC reported.

The 83-year-old is the longest-serving monarch in Danish history, taking the throne after the death of her father King Frederik IX in 1972.

She revealed the decision was made after a period of reflection following surgery on her back in early 2023.

"The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time," she said and thanked the Danish public for their support over the years.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thanked the queen for her service.

"On behalf of the entire population, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom," she said in a statement.

"Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation."

