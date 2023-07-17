"Desperate to gain power...get the chair": Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur on Opposition meeting

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 : The former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday slammed the Opposition party meeting in Bengaluru and said that they are desperate to gain power and get the chair as they are out of power for almost 10 years.

He further added that even if they unite, they will not be able to face the BJP, and the BJP will come back to power and Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister.

“The opposition is trying to unite because the Congress party has been out of power for almost 10 years, and they feel that being out of power is a long time and it may not be another decade. So they are desperate to gain power and get the chair. I have full confidence that even if they unite, the BJP will form the government and Narendra Modi will become prime minister again. And even after uniting, they will not be able to face the BJP,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

The Opposition parties are seeking a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The formal opposition meeting will take place on Tuesday in Bengaluru. The meeting will start at about 11 am and continue till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, giant posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru, welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

The Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed, which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed.

