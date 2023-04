Despite Congress' red-flag, Pilot begins fast against own govt

New Delhi/Jaipur, April 11 Despite the party objections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Ahead of his fast, he paid floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule in the city.

Pilot has accused the Gehlot government for inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhra government.

Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions."

On Monday, hours ahead of Pilot's, the Congress state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the move as being against the party interest and an "anti-party activity".

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

