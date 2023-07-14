"Despite the continuous death of Cheetahs, no plan brought up to save them": Congress leader Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that no plan has been brought up by the government despite the continuous death of the Cheetahs in the state.

Reacting to the death of a Cheetah named Suraj which happened today in Kuno National Park, Congress leader Kamal Nath took to Twitter and said, "The mews of death of the eighth cheetah was received today in Kuno National Park. Despite the continuous death of cheetahs, no such plan has come to the fore in which any initiative has been taken to preserve the lives of these wild animals."

He further urged the state government to make a plan so that the lives of the Cheetahs in the state can be saved.

"Making wild animals an object of adoration for political exhibitionism does not suit the elected representatives of democracy. I urge the responsible people to make such a plan soon after discussing with environmentalists and scientists, by which the lives of these creatures can be saved," he tweeted.

The death toll of Cheetahs in the state has increased to 8.

Confirming the death of Cheetah, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chouhan said that the cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

While speaking to ANI, JS Chouhan said, "One more male Cheetah named Suraj has died in Kuno, taking the total number to 8. The cause of death will be known after the postmortem. There are frequent deaths in such projects. If these deaths are taking place naturally then we shouldn’t panic."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, last year, as part of an effort to revive the extinct cheetahs in India.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February this year.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.

Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetahs was undertaken according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

