Development accelerated in NE after resolving insurgency issues: PM

Guwahati, April 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that development accelerated in the northeastern region after insurgency and ethic issues were resolved, along with the restoration of peace.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Loringthepi in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the Prime Minister said that with the declining of the violent activities by 75 per cent over the years, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was being withdrawn from large parts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

"The Bodo Accord and Karbi Anglong Settlement led to the prosperity of the backward areas of Assam. Problems of the displaced Reang tribals were resolved in Tripura," Modi said after laying the foundation stones and inaugurating a cluster of educational and various development projects worth over a thousand crores in Karbi Anglong.

The projects include Amrit Dhara Project, and setting up of an agriculture and a veterinary college, along with two model colleges.

"For those youths who shunned violence and deposited arms and ammunition, the government would take steps for their rehabilitation. Former militants are now living with their families with peace and prosperity. The era of violence has largely ended in the region," Modi noted.

The Prime Minister said that the decades-old inter-state disputes in the northeastern region are being resolved gradually.

He said that museums are being set up in the country to display the sacrifice, dedication and achievements of the tribals.

Saying that 75 "Amrit Sarovar" (ponds) would be constructed in every district of the country and these water reservoirs would facilitate not only water conservation but also enable fish farming and livelihood generation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders also spoke in the mega rally.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will address another big rally in Dibrugarh after inaugurating the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

From Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more cancer hospitals across Assam.

