Dharamsala to host conference of tourism ministers from Sep 18-20

Shimla, Sep 17 The Union Ministry of Tourism is organising a national conference of state Tourism Ministers from September 18 to 20 in Dharamsala under the chairmanship of G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, to discuss issues related to development of tourism in the country.

The conference will be attended by Central ministers, Tourism Ministers from the states and Union Territories, Governors and seniors officials.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would inaugurate the event. The conference is expected to be attended by around 250 delegates.

The conference will focus on various policies and programmes of the Ministry of Tourism, including development of tourism infrastructure, cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism, tourism in the Himalayan states, responsible and sustainable tourism, role of digital technology for marketing and promotion of tourism destinations, emerging importance of homestays in the hospitality sector, ayurveda, wellness, medical value travel and promotion of domestic tourism.

Other issues such as wildlife tourism, responsible tourism and tourism related aspects of G-20 will also be discussed along with the review of the implementation of various projects by the Ministry of Tourism.

