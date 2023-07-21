Difference in Telangana BJP come to fore again

Hyderabad, July 21 Differences within the Telangana unit of the BJP came to the fore when Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy took charge as the new state President of the party.

While senior leader and former MP Vijayashanthi left the programme in the middle, outgoing state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that he was removed from the post after some leaders sent complaints and false reports to the party’s central leadership.

Vijayashanthi, a veteran actress, later took to Twitter to reveal that she left midway as she felt uncomfortable over the presence of those who strongly opposed Telangana and who tried to suppress the Telangana sentiment.

She did not name anybody but she was apparently unhappy with the presence of Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, was strongly opposed to creation of Telangana. He had quit the Congress in protest against the state’s bifurcation. He recently joined the BJP and has been appointed as a member of the national Executive Committee of the party.

The programme also saw leaders making certain remarks, indicating differences.

Bandi Sanjay, who was removed as the state party chief, made few tongue-in-cheek remarks during his speech. Stating that some leaders within the party complained to the high command against him, he appealed to them to allow Kishan Reddy to work. He said at least now they should stop making complaints or sending false reports.

Another BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy turned emotional during his speech. He revealed that tears filled his eyes when he saw Bandi Sanjay after he was removed as party President. The former MLA said he went to the bathroom and cried.

Rajagopal Reddy said it was Bandi Sanjay who filled energy in the party. He also said that some people were spreading rumours that he was planning to quit the BJP.

Rajagopal Reddy had quit Congress to join BJP last year. He, however, failed to retain Munugode Assembly seat in the by-election.

The BJP recently appointed him national executive member.

The BJP leaders aired their views in the presence of central leaders Tarun Chugh and Prakash Javadekar.

In his speech, Kishan Reddy said that the coming 100 days will be crucial for the BJP. He announced that the party will organise protests on the double bedroom scheme on July 24 and 25.

He said the BJP would also launch protests demanding pensions and ration cards for new applicants.

