Digitally connected tribal colonies in Wayanad become a reality

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 In a joint initiative of Kerala State Scheduled Tribes Development Department and Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, tribal colonies in the hilly district of Wayanad have been able to integrate e-education and e-health programmes.

State's SC/ST Minister, K. Radhakrishnan, inaugurated the first phase of the implementation of 'Digitally Connected Tribal Colonies' here at Kalpetta.

The total cost of the project, which will bring a new lease of life to the tribal community, is Rs 9 crore. The plan is to complete its implantation by the end of this fiscal.

Wayanad district in the state has the highest number of tribal population.

Through this project, tribal colonies are expected to improve health and education services with the help of various digital platforms and CDAC, under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is implementing the project.

"Our focus is the development of Scheduled Tribes by emphasizing on the areas of health, education and employment. Implementations of development projects must have a humanitarian approach. Otherwise, they will be of no use," said the minister.

As part of the project, smart class rooms will be introduced in tribal colonies which will also be linked with the comprehensive e-resource portal of the Public Education Fund.

Another attraction of project is services of prestigious institutions like Regional Cancer Centre, Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, and CSIR-NIIST will be available online for the tribal villages of Wayanad.

A telemedicine system will be set up for screening of non-communicable diseases and diabetic retinopathy, oral cancer and cervical cancer with the help of artificial intelligence and providing expert advice for treatment.

