Digvijaya Singh will now focus on assembly polls, MP's politics expected to heat up

Bhopal, Feb 15 Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will now actively participate in public meetings of the Madhya Pradesh Congress in different constituencies. The veteran Congress leader who has been out of the state for the last few months as he was one of the key members of the Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', will be focusing on the upcoming state assembly elections.

Singh, who has a strong dominance in the state's politics, will kick-off his first public meeting on February 17 in two assembly constituencies in Bhopal districts Bairasia and Govindpura, both won by the ruling BJP in 2018. A decision in this regard was taken on the direction of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, a party spokesperson told on Wednesday.

Singh will be meeting the district and block committees of the state Congress to take stock of their preparations for the assembly elections. "The first round of his (Digvijaya Singh) will start on February 17, during which he will be meeting the district and block level party leaders , as well as the women and youth wing of the party to take stock of the poll preparations. He will also conduct one-to-one meetings with party workers to note down their challenges," the spokesperson said.

Digvijaya, who leaves no opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make headlines with his controversial remarks, is expected to heat up Madhya Pradesh politics. The election for the 230 Assembly seats is due at the end of this year.

Despite a snub from Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra over his remarks raising questions regarding the surgical strikes and the Pulwama terror attack, Singh again kicked off a row on Tuesday, saying the CRPF soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama incident in Kashmir four years ago due to a "blatant intelligence failure".

"Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant intelligence failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyrs families have been suitably rehabilitated," Singh said on Tuesday.

He was attacked by the ruling BJP's central and state leaderships for his remarks. However, he remained firm and kept questioning PM Modi while talking to the press and using social media.

