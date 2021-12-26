Dinesh Sharma denies rumours of Brahmins not being satisfied with BJP in UP, says non-traditional voters are associating with party

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma denied the rumours that the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh is not satisfied with the ruling party in the state.

This comes after BJP leaders met Union Minister and party's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital to chalk out the strategy to woo Brahmin voters.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "This time the elections are beyond the castes and fraternity. If you look at the people joining us during the yatras and public rallies, all the previous records have been broken."

He further stated that over 15,000 people are gathering in the public meetings of local BJP leaders.

"We do not work on the basis of caste or religion. We are asking for a vote on the basis of the work done by us in the last 5 years," he said.

Speaking over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sharma said that the involvement of Ajay Mishra Teni in the matter would not affect the election because the opposition does propaganda before the election.

"As far as Ajay Mishra Teni's son is concerned, the investigation is going on in the court. No comment can be made on that. The court will decide, one should not make a statement on its own side and opposition," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

