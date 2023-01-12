DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 cr to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 12 The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The amount has to be paid within 10 days.

The notice comes after Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on December 20, 2022, had directed the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements which it published as government ads.

The L-G in its order had directed the Chief Secretary to implement the order dated September 16, 2016 of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) and the pursuant order of Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP), GNCTD, directing the AAP to pay Rs 97,14,69,137 plus interest, to the state exchequer, for political advertisements that got published/telecast in the garb of government advertisements.

The three-member CCRGA vide its order directed, "the main purpose and objective of the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court of India was to prevent misuse of Government funds for the projection of image of the politician or the political party in power".

"Since the same has happened even after the judgement, the only way it could be reminded is to make the political party. the main beneficiary in the process of violation to pay for the expenditure incurred by the government.

"The Committee directs the government of NCT of Delhi to assess the expenditure incurred by it in issuing advertisements outside the territory of Delhi on the occasion of various anniversaries, on those advertisements/advertorials in which the name of AAP is mentioned, on those advertisements which publicised the views of the Chief Minister on the incidents that took place in other States, and on those advertisements which targeted the opposition.

"After reassessment in financial year 2022-2023, an updated amount comes to be Rs 106,42,26,121 (an amount of Rs 99,31,10,053, paid plus 7,11,16,068 unpaid). The amount to be reimbursed to the State exchequer including an amount of Rs 99,31,10,053 (amount already paid by DIP) plus penal interest of Rs 64,30,78,2121 (up to December 28, 2022) comes to be of Rs 163,61,88,265 as conveyed vide DIP's demand notice No. F.3(16)/D1P/Estt/ Vig/2022/I0683 dated December 28, 2022 is required to be reimbursed by AAP in pursuance to the said notices dated December 26 and December 28, respectively within 10 days from the date of issue of the said notices. However, the DIP has not yet received the said amount in the account details given in the said notices," the notice added.

It further added that "a payment of an amount of Rs 7,11,16,068 is to be made by AAP directly to the concerned advertising agencies as per list attached".

"Now, therefore, a final opportunity is hereby given to reimburse the amount of Rs 163,61,88,265 by depositing the said amount in the account details given below within 10 days of issuing of this notice, failing which further necessary action as per law will be taken in this matter," the notice concluded.

