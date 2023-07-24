Direct benefit transfer led to 52% rise in revenue savings in 4 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 24 There has been a 52 per cent rise in four years in estimated savings from direct benefit transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms reported by various ministries and departments, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In 2017-18, government saved Rs 32,983 crore through DBT, while in 2021-22, revenue saved through DBT jumped 52 per cent to Rs 50,125.37 crore.

This was stated by Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

He further said that DBT and other governance reforms have led to removal of duplicate and fake beneficiaries and plugging of leakages.

As a result of this, the government is able to target the genuine and deserving beneficiaries, Chaudhary added.

