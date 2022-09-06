Discussions on India-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement to begin soon: Modi

New Delhi, Sep 6 India and Bangladesh will soon begin discussions on a bilateral economic partnership agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding talks with his visiting Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing a joint press conference after the bilateral discussions, Modi in the presence of Hasina, said that through expansion of connectivity infrastructure economies of both the nations will be strengthened.

The Prime Minister further said that India is the biggest development and trade partner of Bangladesh in the region.

For Bangladesh's exports too, India is a significant market, he added.

The Prime Minister further elaborated that in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing geo-political situation, both India and Bangladesh need to further strengthen their economies.

The two leaders also decided to further increase cooperation in the IT, nuclear and space sectors and it was also decided to take further the ongoing efforts to conserve the joint ecological heritage of the Sundarbans.

The inauguration of the first unit of Maitree thermal plant will go a long way in meeting the need for affordable power of Bangladesh, Modi added.

