Division between tribals, non-tribals led to violence in Manipur, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, July 30 Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the division between tribal and non-tribal population in Manipur led to the present violence and seeds of the division were sown deliberately for a long time.

“Division between tribal and non-tribal population led to violence in Manipur. The division was done deliberately for a long time,” Kamal Nath said in response to a question during a seminar organised by the Women Wing of Madhya Pradesh Congress on atrocities against the women.

The seminar was organised at Radisson Hotel in Indore where the Congress Women Wing raised questions on social structure and sought to know why women are always ‘abused’ and why governments make policies presenting women as ‘suppressed’.

“I never believed that government policies can empower women alone. It can’t happen untill the policies are farmed with women consultation. They can only say what is right or wrong for them,” Kamal Nath said.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh along with NSUI president Kanhaiya Kumar, Sobha Oza and Vibha Patel also attended the seminar.

The women present at the seminar put various questions to the Congress leadership pertaining to the women security, social structure and inhumane acts in Manipur.

Kamal Nath said that what has happened in Manipur has brought shame for the entire country.

He also expressed concern saying what will happen if the Manipur like situation occurs in Madhya Pradesh where tribal population is the highest.

“I am surprised that Chief Minister Chouhan came up with the Ladli Behna Yojna policy when elections are only four months away. Why didn't he think of women centric policies for the last 18 years? He is insulting tribals and women by offering them shoes, slippers or umbrellas. He only wants their votes. Such things show he has not done anything to empower them,” Kamal Nath said.

Former TV journalist and Digvijaya Singh’s wife Amrita Rai, who also attended the seminar said that the women are competing with men at every stage and many of them have achieved highest posts with their efforts.

She asked Kamal Nath what kind of policies would Congress introduce to empower women if they form government in Madhya Pradesh?

“There are no ifs and buts. Congress is going to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. I am saying this with responsibility. Women should come forward to advise the government about how to make policies for them. Otherwise, things will remain the same. Many women related policies are running in Madhya Pradesh but there is no transformation. Most of the government policies are on papers only. I don’t believe in such kinds of strategies,” Kamal Nath responded back.

