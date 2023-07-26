DJ Halli-KG Halli violence: Ruling Cong mulling withdrawal of cases, K'taka BJP warns of consequences

Bengaluru, July 26 The ruling Congress's decision to take back cases against the accused in sensational DJ Halli- KG Halli violence in Bengaluru have triggered a huge controversy in Karnataka.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara had written to Karnataka police department to consider withdrawing the cases against the persons involved in various incidents including DJ Halli-KG Halli violence.

Minister Parameshwara had referred to a letter written in this regard by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait.

Sait claimed that innocents are being arrested in DJ Halli-KG Halli violence and that false cases were slapped on people for staging protests in Hubballi and Shivamogga.

Reacting to the Congress's move, former BJP minister and MLA V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday warned the state government of severe consequences.

"The letter written by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara to consider withdrawing cases of accused in DJ Halli-KG Halli violence based on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait's letter is completely illegal," Sunil Kumar stated.

The Congress government will have to face consequences if it acts against the constitution to appease Muslims. The Karnataka police should recollect the terrible violence incident before acting as salves of the ruling government.

"Do you want to make this country Syria by giving innocent status to the accused persons with terrorist mindset," former minister Sunil Kumar stated.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had stated the accused in the case had pelted stones at the police, they had torched the police station and carried out arson. Earlier, during the rule of the previous Congress government

between 2013 and 2018, the cases against PFI activists were withdrawn.This had led to disturbance of peace in the state. The Home Minister Parameshwara now is up to this foolish act, he slammed.

DJ Halli-KG Halli violence incident had taken place in August 2020 in Bengaluru. The violence erupted following an objectionable post on Prophet Mohammad. The violent mob had torched the police station and burnt down

then sitting MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy's residence. The police had opened fire killing three persons to rein in the situation.

