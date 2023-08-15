DMK, Congress to boycott Puducherry L-G's 'At Home' reception

Puducherry, Aug 15 The opposition DMK and Congress have announced the boycott of the customary, ‘At Home’ reception on the evening of Independence Day being organised at the Raj Bhavan by the Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan.Leader of Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly and DMK leader, R.Shiva said that the Lt. Governor was acting as a super Chief Minister by-passing the elected Chief Minister.

In a statement, R. Shiva said that the decision of the DMK to boycott the L-G’s reception was also due to her continuous engagement in political discourse. He also said that the L-G was making inappropriate comments against the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee President and Member of Parliament, V. Vaithilingam and Puducherry legislative party leader of the Congress M. Vaidyanathan also announced the boycott of the Congress party from the ‘At Home’ reception organised by the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhavan on August 15.

--IANSaal/dpb

