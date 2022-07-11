DMK leader T.R. Baalu lashes out at Governor over origin of Dravidians

Chennai, July 11 Senior DMK leader and former Union Minister T. R. Baalu has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, and said that he does not know anything about Dravid' origin.

He said that the governor is 'scared' of the term Dravidian and that he was exposed in this matter through the speech he had delivered at a function in Vellore on Sunday.

Baalu said that the governor had stated that the Aryans and Dravid were concepts based on geographical divisions. He said that the division was done by the British as part of their divide and rule policy. The governor had said that it had nothing to do with racial identity.

Baalu said that the present governor was unlike his predecessors who had never made any controversial statements. He added that the terminology Dravidian had existed much before the British invasion which started in 1600 BC. He said that there were hundreds of books written about the origin of Aryans and Dravid and asked the governor to read a few books on the subject to acquire knowledge about it.

Baalu stated that the term Dravidian is found in the Mahabharat, Manu Dharma and asked the governor to acquire some knowledge of history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor