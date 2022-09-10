Do Congressmen consider Rahul as leader, asks Narayan Rane

Panaji, Sep 10 Questioning whether the Congress members consider Rahul Gandhi as leader, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress party will have no effect on the saffron party.

"We make an effect on others. This is the experience of the last eight years. Do Congressmen consider Rahul Gandhi as leader? What is their position in Delhi? Congress is no more... it will not survive. Let them launch any programme or morchas, it will not affect us," Rane said while addressing a press conference here.

"Whatever we start, be it any scheme, programme, agitations... we do it for success and we achieve it. Nobody is close to us (to win). All are heading towards BJP," he said.

When asked about the inflation, Rane said that the Central government is trying to control it.

"The Centre is trying that people should not suffer due to inflation. Some things like petrol, which we import, are not under our control. But we will try to control it (rising prices)," Rane said.

Asked if the BJP will increase the number of MLAs in South Goa by welcoming legislators from other parties, Rane said that some things under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership happen automatically. "We don't have to make an attempt for it," he said.

"We don't have to make attempts, it happens just with the name of 'Modi Sahab'. Though it is getting delayed in Goa, but it will become effective, whatever it is," Rane said.

He had said that BJP has 12 MLAs in South Goa, of which he has been appointed as in charge for Lok Sabha election.

Earlier in July this year, the Congress MLAs had allegedly tried to join the BJP with two-third members. However, their plan was foiled by the senior leaders of Congress by 'timely intervention'.

