''Do you have 100 heads" : Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to 'Raavan'

Congress newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge made an objectionable comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him with Ravan, as he's visible in every election. Addressing a public rally in Gujarat, Mallikarjun Kharge said that does Modi has 100 heads as he's visible in every election.

"We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?”“I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections) Ask for vote in the name of the candidates is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?", senior Congress leader said, attacking PM Modi.

Hitting back at Kharge for insulting PM Modi, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son.”