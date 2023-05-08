"Does Mamata Banerjee sympathise with ISIS?" Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari over ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 : Coming out hard against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ban on 'The Kerala Story' movie, Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, asked if the CM sympathises with the terrorist orgsation ISIS.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, "As far as I know, 'The Kerala Story' is based on the religious indoctrination in Kerala focussing on how women are radicalised by extremist religious clerics. This film articulates how women were converted in Kerala and were sent to countries like Afghstan, Yemen and Syria to fight the radical terror outfit ISIS".

The BJP leader also slammed Mamata Banerjee and asked her to resign if she is not able to maintain law and order in the state.

"This movie is against ISIS and its modus operandi. Does CM Mamata Banerjee sympathize with ISIS? Why would law and order get disrupted in the state if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn, or else CM should resign if she's not able to maintain law and order," he said.

Adhikari also cited the Kerala HC order which refused to stay the screening of film in the state, adding that veteran actor Shaban Azmi has also come out in support of the movie.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led WB government banned 'The Kerala Story' movie citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state.

West Bengal has become the first state to ban the film, which narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh."This to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, to maintain peace in the state," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a media conference.

"What is 'The Kashmir Files'? it is to humiliate one section. What is 'The Kerala Story'?... It is a distorted story," she added.

Mamata Banerjee said, "What is this 'Kerala files'? I am not supporting CPIM, they are working with BJP. Instead of me, it was their duty to criticise the film. I want to tell Kerala CM that your party is working with BJP and that same party is showing Kerala files - a distorted story. Now I am told they are preparing the Bengal files. First, they defamed Kashmir, then Kerala, and now West Bengal".

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to remove the movie from the screens where it is running.

Reacting over the decision, Vipul Shah, the producer of the movie has said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

"If state government won't listen to us we go through legal terms what possible things we should do that but as a legal way," he told .

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

