Don't claim ownership for projects of AIADMK govt, Palaniswami tells DMK

Chennai, Jan 11 Former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, E.K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged the M.K. Stalin-led state government to launch programmes on its own and not claim ownership for schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK government.

Palaniswami said the erstwhile AIADMK government got Central government's sanction for 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in one year, and allotted funds for their construction.

Owing to the new medical colleges, a total of 1,450 additional seats were created in the state, he said.

Expressing happiness on hearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 11 new colleges on Wednesday through video conferencing, Palaniswami said that he came to know that the DMK government is trying to claim ownership for the same.

Palaniswami said the DMK government is ‘sticking its stickers' on various projects introduced by the previous AIADMK government, such as the electric scooter project of Ola Electric, among others.

