Dozens reported killed at Jabalia refugee camp blast in Gaza

Gaza, Oct 31 Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, media reported.

The Hamas-run health ministry, and the director of the nearby Indonesian hospital, say at least 50 people have been killed, BBC reported.

The ministry said the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike, BBC reported.

Located north of Gaza City, the Jabalia camp is the largest of Gaza's eight refugee camps.

Just over 116,000 Palestinian refugees were registered there by the UN as of July 2023.

Refugees began settling in the camp after the 1948 war. It's a small but densely populated area, only covering 1.4 sq km, and is largely made up of residential buildings, BBC reported.

Jabalia has 26 schools in 16 school buildings, a food distribution centre, two health centres, a library and seven water wells.

Along with the Shati camp, Jabalia lies in area that Israel has declared an evacuation zone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor