Drivers of app-based taxi services go on indefinite strike in Patna

Patna, Oct 27 The drivers of app-based taxis like Ola and Uber in Patna went on indefinite strike on Thursday.

The drivers were assembled at the ground of Millar High School located at Veerchand Patel Path adjoining the JD-U office and suspended their work.

Due to the strike, passengers had to opt for three wheeler and buses to reach their destinations.

The striking drivers have various demands including minimum business guarantee to the tune of Rs 1,500 per day, the companies open offices in the city, and closure of three-wheeler and bike taxis in the city.

"The companies are victimising us as we invested Rs 10 lakh while purchasing the car but are not even earning Rs 10,000 per month. We are providing a ride of 10 km and get just Rs 100. We are unable to pay the installments of our cabs. How could we survive,” said Rajesh Kumar, a cab driver.

Another driver Sanjay Paswan said: "The company gives some rides outside the city on the longer routes where many drivers become victims of physical assault. On many occasions, customers beat the drivers and snatched the cabs. We have huge security concerns as well. The companies are not addressing our security and we are providing services by risking our lives."

"Ola and Uber are big companies but neither of them have an office in Patna. The company is listening to the complaints of customers but not listening to the drivers," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor