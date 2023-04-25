Drone spotted over Delhi CM's residence, police probing
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2023 06:36 PM2023-04-25T18:36:03+5:302023-04-25T18:50:24+5:30
New Delhi, April 25 A drone was sighted hovering above the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ...
New Delhi, April 25 A drone was sighted hovering above the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and a probe has been launched, a Delhi Police official said.
According to police, information was received regarding a drone seen over Chief Minister's residence in the Civil Lines area.
"Police teams have initiated investigation into the matter," a senior police official said.
Further details are awaited.
