Droupadi Murmu will be an outstanding President: PM

New Delhi, July 21 Congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Ind are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden."

Lauding Murmu as lawmaker, Modi said: "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey."

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy."

