Drug abuse bigger challenge than militancy: J&K top cop

Jammu, Feb 12 Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that growing drug abuse is a bigger challenge than militancy in the Union Territory.

"Substance abuse is becoming a bigger challenge for the society than dealing with militancy," the DGP said at a function organised to lay the foundation stone for a police drug de-addiction facility by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Singh thanked Sinha for supporting the drug de-addiction facility, which is being created on a big scale.

Sinha said at the function, "We are witnessing worrisome trends of substance abuse. Our aim is to wean away youngsters from addiction and bring them into the mainstream of the society. The J&K government has intensified its efforts to fight narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country.

"We have identified some high-risk districts which are being provided special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation, and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse".

Sinha also lauded the security forces, J&K Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, government departments and volunteers for working with commitment and determination to eliminate drug addiction from the society.

"I urge the stakeholders the youth, educational institutions and NGOs to work as a team. We should be able to transform the drug de-addiction efforts of various stakeholders into a Jan Andolan," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha also suggested the involvement of youth clubs and women in campaigns to supplement the efforts against drug abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the drug De-addiction centre will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.27 crore under the Jammu Smart City project through J&K Police, which will play a greater role in rehabilitation of drug addicts in the region.

Every year, more than 6,000 addicts are treated in different police drug de-addiction centres, he added.

It was informed that the establishment of this centre has received funding under Smart City and CSR from the Airports Authority of India.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, termed drug abuse as one of the biggest challenges facing the youth, which is a serious threat to humanity.

He called upon the people to initiate a change from their homes to address this serious issue.

