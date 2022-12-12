"Dry gin manufactured in London is being sold under BRS brand," jibes BJP Telangana leader after CBI quizzes K Kavitha

Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, took a jibe at the acronym for Bharat Rashtriya Samiti, the rechristened name of chief minister K Chandrasekhar-led Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) party, claiming that dry gin manufactured in London is sold under the brand name BRS.

"BRS of KCR has alcohol references. Dry gin manufactured in London is being sold under BRS brand. CBI officials may be shocked to see Kavitha's house & next ED investigation shud also happen about this house. They don't have money to do development but will steal lakhs of crores," tweeted Sanjay Kumar.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha at her Banjara Hills residence in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 for questioning. However, Kavitha wrote to CBI seeking deferment of summons to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule.

In another tweet, Sanjay said: "Fight has begun & there's no chance of leaving KCR's family. Only when PM Shri @narendramodi ji comes, KCR gets Covid, #TwitterTillu will have broken leg & his daughter will go to Dubai. Once BJP comes to power we'll support beedi, gulf workers & make people of Karimnagar proud," he tweeted.

The new excise Policy of the Delhi government was scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the case. However, the charge sheet submitted by CBI in the liquor 'scam' case does not include Sisodia's name.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

( With inputs from ANI )

