e-UNNAT portal launched in J&K

Srinagar, July 14 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday launched the Unified, Integrated, Accessible and Transparent (e-UNNAT) services portal for the union territory, officials said.

The portal provides a single sign-on to allow access to all government services on a single platform and does away with the need of visiting numerous portals having repetitive registrations.

Citizens can now access and register on the portal https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in for seeking a plethora of departmental services. Some of the services currently available on the portal are Character Certificate, Dependency Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Income Certificate, Asset Certificate, Legal Heir Certificate, Category Certificates, Property Certificate, Certificate of Unemployment, and Financial Assistance under Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance Scheme.

"The launch of the portal marks a major milestone in the digital journey of Jammu and Kashmir to make the Union territory completely corruption-free. With this, Jammu and Kashmir becomes the first Union territory in the country to integrate its digital services with the Government of India's 'Meri Pehchaan' initiative (national single sign-on)," an official statement said.

