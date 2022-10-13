EAM Jaishankar on 2-day Egypt visit from Oct 15

New Delhi, Oct 13 Minister of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on October 15, during which he is expected to discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

This will be his first bilateral visit to Egypt.

According to an official statement, the EAM will interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of Egyptian and Indian business community. India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages. Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit. India-Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at US$ 7.26 billion during FY 2021-22. Indian investment in Egypt exceeds US$ 3.15 billion. Over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, retail etc.

The MEA said the visit to Egypt will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest. The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership, the statement further read.

