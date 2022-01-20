Earlier politics done by playing with people's emotions, BJP brought agenda of development: Anil Vij

Launching a veiled attack on Congress, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that earlier politics was done by playing with the emotions of people but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought the agenda of development.

"Narendra Modi has changed the political dynamics. Only BJP will win in all poll-bound states, be it Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab or anywhere. Earlier, politics was done by playing with people's emotions. Earlier, some came and won elections by raising slogans of 'gareebi hatao', then someone won by saying 'my mother died, give me votes. But now, politics happens with agenda of development only. Now people only want development and Narendra Modi can bring development," Anil Vij told mediapersons.

Earlier today, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij flagged off 47 medical mobile units and 198 ambulances.

"These 47 medical units will go to Haryana's remote areas. Similarly, 198 ambulances have been added, taking the total tally to 635," he said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

