East Erode bypoll: Independent candidate goes digital, wants to cap poll expenses to Rs 2K

Chennai, Feb 21 In the February 27 bypoll to the East Erode Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, an Independent candidate has said that he wants to cap his poll expenses to a maximum of Rs 2,000.

The candidate, Deepan Chakkravarthy (32), is a former journalist who is campaigning using digital technology.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chakkravarthy said that he is contesting the elections not with the idea of winning, but to create awareness about the election process among the youth through social media.

The Independent candidate, who has been allotted 'Mike' as his symbol, is campaigning from his home in Namakkal using digital technology.

Chakkravarthy told mediapersons that there are 2.28 lakh voters in the constituency and meeting each one of them in person in such a short span of time is impossible.

Chakkravarthy said that he has already created 12 awareness videos on the election process, which include filing of nomination, explaining the affidavit, and the election process, among others.

He is also highlighting environmental and agricultural issues faced by the society at large.

Chakkravarthy said that he will reach out to a maximum of 80,000 voters by February 25 through his digital platforms, adding that he wants more youth to observe the election process and enter politics.

Chakkravarthy said that other than the election deposit money of Rs 10,000, he is planning to spend a maximum of Rs 2,000 as poll expenses even though the Election Commission has permitted candidates to spend up to Rs 40 lakh.

While mainstream political parties are in an aggressive campaign mode for reaching out to the voters, Chakkravarthy is sending out a strong message as to how electioneering can be made simple and message be communicated to voters with the help of technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor