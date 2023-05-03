EC issues notice to BJP, Cong MLAs over 'visha kanye', 'nalayak beta' barbs

Bengaluru, May 3 The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued notice to BJP legislator, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over 'visha kanye' and 'nalayak beta' barbs traded in the run up to the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

In its notice, the EC has directed both leaders to submit their answers on May 4 (Thursday) by 5 p.m.

The notice has been issued for violating the model code of conduct, and making personal attacks.

The EC has asked both leaders to explain "why an action should not be initiated against them?"

While Yatnal, the BJP legislator from Karnataka's Vijayapura constituency called former INC president Sonia Gandhi 'visha kanye' (poisonous woman), Priyank, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'nalayak beta' during a rally in Karnataka.

Yatnal made the 'poisonous woman' remarks while criticising the remarks of the AICC president wherein the veteran Congress leader compared PM Modi to a 'poisonous snake'.

The poll body has given directions to the political parties and star campaigners with the objective of containing personal attacks.

The commission had stated that it had noticed many leaders overlooking the dignity of language while campaigning.

