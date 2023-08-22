ECI to hold by-election on Sep 15 to fill vacant seat

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced to hold a by-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Uttar Pradesh on September 15 to fill the vacancy caused by the demise of senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey.

The ECI has issued a notification for the by-election, inviting nominations from eligible candidates.

The last date for filing nominations is September 5 and the scrutiny will be done the following day.

The last date of withdrawal is September 8.

Polling will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and votes will be counted the same day at 5 p.m.

Dubey, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, died on June 26 in Delhi. He was 72-years-old.

