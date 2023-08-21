ED attaches assets in Rajasthan paper leak case

New Delhi, Aug 21 In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action by attaching movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.11 Crore belonging to several individuals, including Babulal Katara, Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Bishnoi, Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Anil Meena alias Sher Singh Meena, and others.

ED said that the assets were attached in connection with the paper leak case which has rocked Rajasthan recently.

ED said that the action was taken following the initiation of a PMLA investigation prompted by FIRs lodged by the Rajasthan Police. These FIRs were registered under various sections of the IPC against Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Bishnoi, Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, and other individuals believed to be connected to the case.

ED said that the accused individuals were responsible for leaking the question paper for the General Knowledge section of the Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Examination 2022. The examination was scheduled to be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at multiple venues across the state.

ED said that Babulal Katara, a member of RPSC, played a role in leaking the aforementioned question paper. The leaked paper was allegedly sold to Anil Meena alias Sher Singh Meena, who subsequently supplied it to Bhupendra Saran, Suresh Dhaka, and other agents. These leaked papers were then provided to aspiring candidates in exchange for a fee ranging between Rs 8 to 10 lakh per candidate.

ED said that approximately 150 candidates in Udaipur and 30 candidates in Jaipur were reported to have received the leaked paper.

ED said that these accused individuals were involved in a range of malpractices, including operating a paper leak racket and arranging dummy candidates for competitive exams.

ED said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor