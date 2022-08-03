ED custody of Partha, Arpita extended by two more days

Kolkata, Aug 3 A special PMLA court here on Wednesday extended the ED custody of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, the prime accused in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), by two more days.

While the ED had sought their custody extension for four more days, the court extended it by two days. The duo will be next presented before the same court on August 5.

During the hearing, the ED counsel told the court that since Chatterjee was not cooperating with the investigating officials, the agency needed to question the former state minister for some more time.

The ED counsel also said that although Mukherjee has started showing signs of cooperation, she is expected to reveal more details pertaining to the scam and hence the extension of her custody was also necessary.

The ED counsel informed the court that so far, the agency sleuths have secured information about nine flats and residences, of which Mukherjee owns five while the remaining four are jointly held by the two.

The counsel also said that on Wednesday itself, the agency came across the ownership document of a utility services company, which is held by the duo in the ratio of 50:50.

Mukherjee has a total of 31 life insurance policies, all of which mention Chatterjee as the nominee.

The ED counsel argued that since new revelations regarding the WBSSC scam were being made every day, there is a need for extension of custody of the duo.

Chatterjee's counsel opposed the ED's plea for extension of custody, claiming that his client is physically unwell and hence he should be granted bail on health grounds.

Mukherjee's counsel complained to the court that he is not being allowed to meet his client, which is causing difficulties for him to present his case.

