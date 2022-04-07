ED only wanted to show that I am being quizzed in PMLA case: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi, April 7 Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was questioned Enforcement Directorate (ED) for almost five hours on Thursday in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in sanctioning of loans by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m. and his questioning went on till 4 p.m.

Addressing media persons afterwards, he charged the ED with only wanting to show that he was called in a scam.

"It was an ongoing investigation which is almost 12 or 13 years old. ED is investigating this case and called me for questioning. I will not reveal what is the actual scam. You ask that from the ED," Abdullah said.

Abdullah said that no allegations were levelled against him by the probe agency.

"The aim to call media here was only to send a message that Omar Abdullah is being quizzed in connection with an scam," he said.

He said that he answered all the questions and was ready to join the investigation in future too.

The ED case is on the basis of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s case in which the J&K Bank's then Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh and others are accused.

It has been alleged that in 2010, the management of Jammu and Kashmir Bank bought a property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla from Akruti Gold Builders allegedly at an exorbitant price of Rs 180 crore. The CBI had said that it was a well-planned conspiracy by the accused, and filed a case in 2021.

