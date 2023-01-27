ED quizzes Odisha MLA for second time in illigal mining case

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday quizzed BJD MLA from Talcher, Braja Kishore Pradhan, in connection with a money laundering case related to mining scam.

It was the second time that Pradhan appeared for questioning at ED's Bhubaneswar zonal office after last Friday (Jan 20). He was inside the office for more than three hours.

However, the ruling party MLA did not utter a single word after coming out from the ED office, as he left showing folding hands to the waiting mediapersons.

According to reports, Pradhan has been allegedly associated with a company that was involved in illegal mining business in Keonjhar and had evaded tax in the process.

