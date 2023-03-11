ED raids at Lalu's family as I am part of Mahagathbandhan: Nitish

Patna, March 11 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the premises of former Union Railway minister Lalu Prasad and his associates was a result of him being a part of the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

"The raids did not happen for five years from 2017. Why are they happening now? The simple reason is I am a part of the Mahagathbandhan. Such raids would not intimidate us and our government will smoothly manage Bihar," Kumar said.

Reacting on changing the alliance again, Nitish Kumar dismissed it as "rumours" saying that Mahagathbandhan is running smoothly in Bihar. "Don't worry and don't listen to rumours," he asserted.

