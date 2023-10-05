ED raids Bengal Food Minister Rathin Ghosh residence in civic body recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of West Bengal Minister Rathin Ghosh in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Madhyamgram Municipality.The ED is conducting searches at 13 locations in Kolkata, including the Minister's home, as part of a money laundering investigation.

Ghosh is the former chairman of the Madhyamgram Municipality and is accused of being involved in a scam to recruit ineligible candidates to government jobs.The ED is looking into allegations that Ghosh and his associates took bribes from candidates in exchange for jobs.