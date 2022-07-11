ED summons Sonia Gandhi to appear before it in National Herald Case on July 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on July 21 in the National Herald case. Earlier, the ED had questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for four days in a row.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to appear before the ED on June 8. However, she had to be hospitalized due to corona infection. She then asked for a period of 4 weeks to appear before the ED. Which expires on July 22.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for four days. This time Priyanka Gandhi also went to the ED's office with Rahul. The Congress had opposed Rahul's ongoing interrogation by the ED. At that time, the Congress had said that MP Rahul Gandhi could not be harassed in this manner.



Former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started the newspaper 'National Herald'. This was considered to be the mouthpiece of the Congress. The newspaper closed shortly after. However, in 2012, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Young India re-acquired the rights to the newspaper. But it was not started. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had alleged that he had taken assets worth Rs 1,600 crore for just Rs 50 lakh. An inquiry is underway into the matter.