End of 'Unconditional Support'? Raj Thackeray's Move Shakes Up BJP Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections has concluded in Maharashtra, with just a few days remaining until the results are announced. Due to the highly competitive nature of this year's election, both the ruling party and the opposition are anxious about the outcome. Following the Lok Sabha elections, the state assembly elections are scheduled to occur in just four to five months. However, the BJP may face a significant setback before these elections. Raj Thackeray, who had offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, is now likely to oppose the BJP.

On June 26, elections for the teacher and graduate constituencies in the state will take place. Raj Thackeray has fielded a candidate from the Konkan Graduate Constituency, currently represented by BJP's Niranjan Davkhare. Although Davkhare's term has ended, he might receive a BJP nomination again. However, the MNS's decision to field a candidate in the same constituency has complicated matters for the BJP. Raj Thackeray's nomination of Abhijit Panse is considered a significant blow to the BJP.

Panse, reacting to his nomination, has also launched a scathing attack against incumbent Davkhare:

"... Over the past 12 years, what has the current legislator of the Konkan Graduate Constituency done to ensure better employment opportunities for graduates? For which issues has he raised his voice through parliamentary politics? I have been involved in the education sector for many years and have observed the work of the Student Sena closely, so I am well aware of their issues and have concrete ideas on how to make education more employment-oriented. Therefore, as a representative of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, I will excel in addressing these concerns in the Legislative Council from the Konkan Graduate Constituency," Panse said.

The Konkan Graduate Constituency is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the BJP and Shiv Sena. Niranjan Davkhare first contested this constituency in 2012 under the banner of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2018, he joined the BJP, and then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported his re-election bid. Davkhare defeated Shiv Sena's Sanjay More in that election, with NCP's Najib Mulla also in the fray, securing an easy victory. Since then, Davkhare has served as the legislator, establishing a wide network of contacts in various educational institutions across Konkan.

Raj Thackeray's political stance appears to be shifting post-Lok Sabha elections. By nominating Abhijit Panse from the Konkan Graduate Constituency, Thackeray is attempting to increase his political clout. In the past, BJP leaders accorded significant respect to Raj Thackeray during the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the BJP faces a dilemma: either support MNS's Abhijit Panse or risk withdrawing Niranjan Davkhare's candidacy. The BJP is currently deliberating on how to navigate this situation, including whether they can negotiate with Raj Thackeray. Consequently, Raj Thackeray is poised to remain a central figure in Maharashtra's political landscape in the coming days.