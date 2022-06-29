EPS faction leaders meet OPS to settle dispute but latter unrelenting

Chennai, June 29 The AIADMK's K. Palaniswami (EPS) faction, which has gained an upper hand, is trying to convince the other section, led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), on single leadership for the party, but the latter is not accepting the demand.

Sources in the AIADMK told that senior leaders, including former ministers S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, and CVe Shanmugham, met Panneerselvam at his daughter's residence here but the senior leader did not relent.

The AIADMK General Council meeting will be held again on July 11 after the Madras High Court's division bench had ordered that no change must be made in the resolutions adopted at the June 23 meeting. This had upset the move of the EPS faction to get the General Council pass a new resolution making him the single General Secretary of the party.

The OPS faction has already appealed to the Election Commission against the appointment of A. Tamilmagan Hussain as the Presidium Chairman of the party and argued that no General Council meeting could be held under his chairmanship.

The EPS faction has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court judgment, and while the AIADMK politics turning murkier, expelled interim General Secretary has commenced a state-wide tour touching to drum up support.

Both Sasikala and Panneerselvam belong to the powerful Thevar community, which is a major vote bank of the AIADMK in south Tamil Nadu, and it is playing the mediatory role between the two.

Meanwhile, AMMK General Secretary and Sasikala's nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran has alleged that crores of rupees were being spent by an individual to drum up support from AIADMK office-bearers to take control of the party.

He also said that this individual was "behaving like a demon" to take over the top post and June 23, when the General Council meeting was held, was a "black day" in the annals of the AIADMK.

Dhinakaran also lauded the boldness shown by Panneerselvam and AIADMK Deputy Secretary R. Vatihalingam, during the June 23 General Council meeting and walking out.

The statement of Dhinakaran is seen as a major move of the political alliance between Sasikala and Panneerselvam to take charge of the AIADMK.

