Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX back in the sky 3 years after crash

Addis Ababa, Feb 2 Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest aviation group, flew its Boeing 737 MAX jet for the first time on Tuesday after a tragic crash in 2019.

"Ethiopian Airlines has returned its Boeing 737 MAX back to the skies today with the airline's board chairman and executives, Boeing executives, ministers, ambassadors, government officials, journalists and customers onboard the first flight," the group said in a press release.

"Safety is the top most priority at Ethiopian Airlines and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take," Xinhua news agency reported citing Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after departing Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, killing 157 people on board.

The incident prompted Ethiopia's flag carrier, along with many other airlines worldwide, to ground Boeing 737 MAX jets.

