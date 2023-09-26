Ethnic Armenian refugees flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan, Sep 26 Amid fears of ethnic cleansing, thousands of ethnic Armenian refugees have fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan's seizure of the disputed region last week.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned that ethnic cleansing is "underway" in the region.

"That's happening just now, and that is very unfortunate fact because we were trying to urge international community on that," the BBC quoted Pashinyan as saying.

More than 6,500 people have so far crossed into Armenia from the enclave, which is home to a majority of some 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

