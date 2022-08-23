EU to consider military training for Ukrainian soldiers: Borrell

Brussels, Aug 23 The European Union (EU) is to consider a military training programme for Ukrainian soldiers, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

It is reasonable for EU support to Ukraine to involve "efforts not only in terms of material supplies, but also in terms of training, and as well as help in organising the armed forces", dpa news agency quoted the top diplomat as saying on Monday.

Six months ago, in the early stages of the Russian invasion, EU Foreign Ministers had raised the idea of providing training for Ukrainian forces amid broader discussions on military aid.

Borrell said that EU Defence Ministers will now discuss the programme at an informal meeting next week in Prague but provided no further details.

The EU has provided Ukraine with 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in military aid for equipment, fuel, medical supplies and weapons since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

The financing comes from a fund called the European Peace Facility (EPF), a mechanism separate to the EU budget.

EU treaties prevent the bloc from using EU budget funds for military projects.

The EPF reimburses EU countries that send military aid and allows the bloc to reinforce the armed forces of partner countries.

EU member states have also provided arms to Ukraine through bilateral efforts independent of the bloc.

