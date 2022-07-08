EU urged to include abortion in Charter of Fundamental Rights

Brussels, July 8 Members of the European Parliament (MPE) have voted in favour of a resolution to add the right to abortion to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, while condemning the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that safeguarded women's reproductive rights.

A total of 324 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution, while 155 voted against and 38 were absent at the plenary session in Strasbourg, France, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Women's rights are inalienable, and they cannot be removed or watered down," reads the resolution, which condemns the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 ruling.

The vote on the resolution took place three days after MEPs debated the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its implications for women all around the world.

The resolution expresses "firm solidarity with and support for women and girls in the US, as well as to those involved in both the provision of and advocacy for the right and access to legal and safe abortion care in such challenging circumstances".

In their resolution, lawmakers argue that banning or restricting abortion disproportionately affects women in poverty, women of colour, irregular migrants and other vulnerable groups".

"Such legal obstacles do not actually help reduce the number of terminations, the resolution argues, but instead force women "to travel long distances or to resort to unsafe abortions."

MEPs also asked the European Commission and EU member states to increase funding for the defence of women's rights around the world, and to make the issue a policy priority in the 27-member bloc's external relations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor