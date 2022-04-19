European Commission president to be in India on April 24-25

New Delhi, April 19 European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen will be on an official visit to India from April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said here on Tuesday.

According to the MEA statement, this will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. She is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leyen will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries.

She has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of the Raisina Dialogue, and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

The MEA statement said that India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

The forthcoming visit of the European Commission President will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU, the External Affairs Ministry added.

